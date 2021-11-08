Hartlepool United are in the hunt for a new manager following Dave Challinor’s departure to Stockport County.

Hartlepool United have been left licking their wounds after their popular boss decided to leave and move to Edgeley Park.

The Hatters were able to lure Challinor away and could they now turn their attention to one of their key players?

Gavan Holohan was linked with a move to Stockport this past summer, as per a report by the Hartlepool Mail.

The likes of Wrexham, Dundee United and Shrewsbury Town were also credited with an interest. Read: Updated five candidates for the Hartlepool United job

Reunion?

Could Challinor’s move to the North West club reignite Stockport’s pursuit of him?

Holohan, 29, is currently due to become out of contract at the end of the season.

Fits the bill

He knows what it takes to get out of the National League and played a key role in Hartlepool going up last season.

The Irishman joined the Pools in 2019 from Waterford and has since been a key player for the North-East side.

Holohan has scored 23 goals in 96 games to date and has adapted well to life in League Two. Read: Released Hartlepool United man signs for new club on a free transfer

Surely not?

Hartlepool will be sick of the sight of Stockport and will be eager to move on now under a new manager and carry on their impressive start to life back in the Football League.

They need to tie Holohan down to a longer contract to avoid any speculation arising over his future.