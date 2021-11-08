Christmas is coming and for many teams in the English Football League, that means congestion.

And QPR’s case is no different. Mark Warburton’s side now have eight games standing between them and 2022, with the November international break giving them a timely rest after a weekend draw with Blackpool.

The draw however brought about a fresh injury concern for the R’s, and here we look at QPR’s injury list in full ahead of their New Year run in:

Moses Odubajo

Odubajo is the latest name in the QPR physio’s room. The right-back was filling in at left-back v Blackpool but was withdrawn shortly into the second half with a hamstring issue.

Do we know a return date?

Warburton spoke to West London Sport about Odubajo’s injury situation over the weekend, suggesting that the defender could just need the international break to make a swift recovery.

Lee Wallace

The Scot has been sidelined since August with a hamstring injury.

Do we know a return date?

Reports have suggested that Wallace could make a return following this international break.

Sam McCallum

The Norwich City loanee is the latest name to sustain a longer-term injury – he’s been carrying a persistent hamstring injury this season and is now set to undergo surgery.

Do we know a return date?

McCallum is set to be out until the New Year.

Charlie Owens

We’ve not had an update on Owens’ injury status since the start of the year. The midfielder has battled a persistent knee injury since joining up with the R’s in 2019 and this season could be his last chance to impress.

Do we know a return date?

No.