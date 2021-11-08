Leyton Orient were linked with a move for Brandon Comley from Bolton Wanderers in the last transfer window.

Leyton Orient eyed a swoop for the midfielder on the final day of the summer window in August, as per The Bolton News (live transfer blog, 31.08.21, 6.45).

A move didn’t materialise in the end but the door has now swung open for the O’s to rekindle their interest.

Comley, 25, was released by Bolton last week and is now a free agent.

The Londoner is now available to find a new club and is an option for Kenny Jackett’s side if they still want him.

Bolton stint

The Trotters swooped to sign him in 2020 and he was part of their side who won promotion from League Two last term under Ian Evatt.

However, he found first-team opportunities hard to come by in the North West and played just 15 times altogether during his time at the University of Bolton Stadium.

Other spells

Comley rose up through the ranks at QPR and went on to play three times for their first-team, as well as having loan spells away at Carlisle United and Grimsby Town.

He then joined Colchester United on a permanent basis in 2018 and spent a few seasons with the U’s before joining Bolton.

What now?

It will be interesting to see where Comley ends up now.