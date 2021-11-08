Mansfield Town picked up an impressive 1-0 win away at Sunderland over the weekend.

Mansfield Town are in the hat for tonight’s FA Cup second round draw after their triumph at the Stadium of Light.

Their boss, Nigel Clough, says that Rhys Oates and George Lapslie are feeling sore after Saturday’s game.

The Stags are back in action tomorrow night in the Papa John’s Trophy against Newcastle United Under-21s.

Update

However, Clough is expected to make some changes for that one.

He provided an update on Oates and Lapslie after the Sunderland match and told the club’s YouTube channel:

“Rhys Oates has got a sore groin, he came off with that. (George Lapslie) Laps has got a sore thigh so he’s got that.”

Mansfield will be hoping the key duo are fit for this weekend’s league game against Stevenage away.

Oates

The striker made the move to Field Mill over the summer after catching the eye at Hartlepool United.

He scored his third goal of the season in all competitions against Sunderland and will be aiming to get more under his belt now.

The former Barnsley man managed 17 goals last term to fire Hartlepool to promotion to League Two under Dave Challinor.

Lapslie

He has been ever present for Clough’s side since making his move from Charlton Athletic permanent in January this year.

The 24-year-old is a key player in the middle of the park for the Stags and they will hope his thigh isn’t too sore and he can be fully fit for Stevenage.