Middlesbrough appointed Chris Wilder as their new manager on Saturday evening and the former-Sheffield United boss has given an interview to the club’s official website.

Middlesbrough parted company with Neil Warnock after their 1-1 draw with West Brom at the weekend. The 72-year-old leaves Boro in 14th position in the Championship table after 17 games played. During that time Boro have won six, drew four and lost seven.

Wilder takes over after leaving Sheffield United in March earlier this year. He left the club when they were in the Premier League, with the Blades ultimately suffering relegation back down to the second tier in their second top flight campaign.

He comes with a reputation of creating hard working teams and has a unique style of play; something which he is hoping to implement at Middlesbrough.

Speaking to the club’s official website he spoke openly on being the right fit for the job, what he hopes to achieve and what he makes of Boro so far this season.

“This is a great fit for myself, and hopefully I can be a great fit for Middlesbrough Football Club,” he said.

“I think the next fit was the most important one of my whole career personally. I had to get it right.”

He went on to say he hopes to be at the club longer-term and what he wants from his time there.

“I think if you looked back at my career it’s filled with longevity and I’m planning on being here a long time.

“To do that we have to do a lot of things right. We have to have a structure in place, we have to have ambition, a philosophy, a connection with the academy… you know, historically, this club has produced some fantastic footballers in a great, passionate area.”

So far Middlesbrough have been consistently inconsistent, often putting in contrasting performances from week-to-week. This is something Wilder hopes he can put right.

“It’s about consistency in performances and consistency in results.

“That’s been the not great part of this early part of the season.

“But if you can find that, you know you can go and win three, four or five games on the spin, pick up points along the way and get some momentum going. There’s still a hell of a lot to play for.”

Wilder’s first game in charge will be against Millwall after the international break. Boro are winless in three, losing two and drawing the other in that time. He will be looking to get his managerial career back underway with a win in front of the Riverside crowd.