Former Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder secured his return to the dugout yesterday, taking on the Middlesbrough job following Neil Warnock’s dismissal.

Wilder, 54, is back in management and back in the Championship.

The former Blades boss takes charge of Boro following Warnock’s swift exit on Saturday and will look to achieve a similar feat with them as what he did at Bramall Lane.

But could Wilder turn to his former club for some new additions at Middlesbrough? Here we look at three players who Wilder could potentially consider bringing to the Riverside:

Wes Foderingham

Boro brought in Joe Lumley over the summer, but the former QPR man has put in some divisive performances.

With Sheffield United having brought in Robin Olsen on loan it’s left Foderingham out of starting contention, and he could yet prove a find addition for Wilder’s Boro.

Luke Freeman

Freeman continues to battle with injuries and inconsistent form. He’s not featured since September now and had only managed four league outings under Slavisa Jokanovic before being sidelined.

But he’s another name in this Blades squad who’s been on the peripheries of the starting XI since joining, and he’s another who’d previously prevailed at Championship level.

A player with a definite spark when he’s on form and who Sheffield United could well consider moving on if he can’t find his footing.

Oli McBurnie

The Scottish striker is another name who’s struggled at Sheffield United. He’s netted just seven league goals since his 2019 move from Swansea City and is yet to find the net in 11 Championship outings this season – most of which coming off the bench.

He’d cost Boro a pretty penny, but the last time the 25-year-old played in the Championship he scored 22 goals with Swansea, and so it could be a case of finding a fresh start for McBurnie.