QPR have been dealt another injury blow in the full-back department, with Mark Warburton confirming that Moses Odubajo has picked up a hamstring injury.

QPR travelled to Blackpool on Saturday evening.

The R’s faced another tough opponent in Neil Critchley’s Blackpool but eventually left with a point owing to a stunning strike from Chris Willock in the first half.

Soon after half time though, Odubajo would be forced off with a hamstring injury. The former Sheffield Wednesday man was filling in at left-back with both Sam McCallum and Lee Wallace sidelined with hamstring injuries, but now Odubajo has suffered the same fate.

Speaking to West London Sport, Warburton said of Odubajo:

“We’re seeing injuries. I’ve spoken many times about the demands of the schedule and players breaking

“Moses was excellent on Wednesday night at Cardiff and put in a magnificent shift. With the injuries we’ve had he’s had to start – and we see another tight hamstring.

“It’s frustrating, but the break comes at a good time for rest and recharge. Hopefully now we can recharge over the international break.”

For Warburton, the left-back position continues to be a problematic one. It’s seemingly been that way since he took over in 2019 and now, should Odubajo not be ready in time for the home clash v Luton Town after the break then he faces some tactical issues.

Yoann Barbet is the next option to fill in on the left side of defence, which would leave Rob Dickie, Jimmy Dunne and Jordy de Wijs to fill in in the three centre-back slots – de Wijs though is carrying an ankle injury and has missed the last two outings.

The games are coming thick and fast for teams in the Championship. QPR have eight league fixtures standing between them and New Year and expect more injuries to come with the fixture congestion at this stage of the campaign.

One or two more key injuries could really derail QPR’s push for a top-six spot this season.