Rotherham United boss Paul Warne has provided an injury update on Michael Smith and Michael Ihiekwe.

Rotherham United hope to have the key duo back for when they return after the international break, as per a report by the Rotherham Advertiser.

The Millers won 3-0 over the weekend against non-league side Bromley and are through to the next round of the FA Cup.

They could also have Jamie Lindsay and Joe Mattock back fit for when they next play on 20th November against Cambridge United.

Smith

Rotherham’s top scorer sat out of the Bromley game with an ankle injury and was an unused substitute.

The Millers’ boss, Paul Warne, has said: “Smudge was training on Friday but he dropped out before the end.

“The physio told me it was not worth the risk to put him on the pitch so it was a no-brainer to leave him on the bench. I didn’t need to risk anyone.”

Ihiekwe

The defender was taken off at half-time and replaced by Rarmani Edmonds-Green.

His manager said after the game: “He struggled with his back a little bit. He is changing his car and has had a courtesy car this week. His seat is at a different angle.

“That kind of thing sounds small but it definitely has an effect on players. He felt a bit off, so it wasn’t worth the risk of leaving him on.”

What now?

Smith and Ihiekwe have two weeks to get back to full fitness over the international break.

Rotherham now have a good chance to rest and reflect on their opening few months of the season.

They are currently 3rd in the league table and are three points off the top.

Warne’s return to action against Cambridge ahead of a hectic winter schedule.