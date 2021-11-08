Wigan Athletic’s Jack Whatmough has suffered an injury setback.

Wigan Athletic left him out of their FA Cup tie against Solihull Moors over the weekend.

Whatmough, 25, suffered an ankle injury against Fleetwood Town last week, as per a report by Wigan Today.

The defender is currently in a protective boot and the Latics are waiting on some scan results.



‘Hurt his ankle’…

Their boss, Leam Richardson, has said: “Jack hurt his ankle on Tuesday (at Fleetwood), just before half-time. He got a bit of a whack in the back, and his ankle stuck in the turf.

“He’s also in a boot at the moment, and we’re hoping for those results to be positive as well. We’ve gone from having four fit quality centre-halves champing at the bit to now having one.”

Defensive crisis

Wigan are down to just one fit centre-back at the moment in Jason Kerr with Kell Watts and Curtis Tilt both going off against Solihull.

Whatmough’s story so far

The ‘Tics swooped to sign him over the summer from fellow League One side Portsmouth and he has impressed since his move to the North West.

He had previously risen up through the youth ranks at Fratton Park and had made 136 appearances for Pompey in all competitions.

What now?

Wigan will be hoping his ankle injury isn’t too bad and that they can get him back out there as soon as possible.

They are back in action on Wednesday night in the Papa John’s Trophy against Shrewsbury Town but are down to the bare bones at the back.