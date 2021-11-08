Hartlepool United are in the hunt for a replacement for Dave Challinor following his departure to Stockport County.

Hartlepool United have a big decision to make on the direction they want to take now.

Here is an updated five candidates for their vacant position-

Andy Woodman

The former goalkeeper is currently in charge at Bromley and guided them to the Play-Offs in the National League last season. His side are currently sat in 4th right now and are three points off the top.

Ross Turnbull

He worked as a coach at Hartlepool up until this past summer when he left to take up a role with his former club Chelsea. Could he return to Victoria Park as manager now?

Read: Released Hartlepool United man signs for new club on a free transfer

Pete Wild

The ex-Oldham Athletic boss has done an impressive job with FC Halifax Town and has experience of managing in the Football League. He has been with the Shaymen since July 2019 and has won 46.15% of games at the helm.





Tommy Miller

He knows Hartlepool inside out having made 160 appearances for the club in his playing days. The 42-year-old is now the manager of National League North side Spennymoor Town.

Read: Hartlepool United eyed move for Middlesbrough man in the last transfer window

Chris Beech

Carlisle United sacked him last month after their poor start to the season and he is an option for the Pools. Prior to his move to Brunton Park, Beech worked under Keith Hill at Rochdale.