Derby County remain at the foot of the Championship table after their weekend draw away at Millwall, with Wayne Rooney’s side now nine points from safety and winless in their seven league fixtures.

Here we take a look at what the week ahead could hold for the Rams, as the November international break comes around…

Points deduction on the horizon

Derby County were dealt a 12-point deduction for entering into administration earlier in the season. But they’ve since been playing under the knowledge that they have another points deduction on the way for their previous breaching of EFL financial regulations.

It was understood for a while that their EFL point deduction would be a 9-point one. Now though, The Athletic have revealed that the Rams are ‘confident’ that this second points deduction will be capped at just three points, with the EFL hoping to have their final decision passed onto the club by the end of this month – perhaps even by the end of this week.

Elsewhere, the same report from The Athletic reveals that Derby County’s appeal against their 12-point deduction for entering into administration is unlikely to be successful.

Kirchner v Easdale bros

Chris Kirchner became the front-runner to take over at Derby County late last month. At the back end of last week though, Scottish brothers James and Sandy Easdale were outed as the latest, serious bidders at Derby County and they look set to rival Kirchner.

The pair, who have previous ties to Rangers and links to former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley – who was loosely linked with Derby County last month – are said to be readying a bid for to take control of Derby County.

With Kirchner having already tabled the first significant bid to purchase the crisis club, he now faces competition from the Easdale bros which is of course, good news for Derby County fans and their administrators.

Bielik back at it?

Krystian Bielik has been absent since the end of January this year after sustaining another serious knee injury.

Reports have suggested he’ll be back in action around the festive period of this year and so this international break will give him the ideal chance to really press on with his return to fitness.

The midfielder has been a sore miss for the Rams and his return to the side might just give them that spark that they’ve been missing in recent weeks.