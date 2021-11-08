Cardiff City remain in the hunt for a permanent replacement for Mick McCarthy.

Cardiff City now have the international break to secure their next boss.

Here is an updated five candidates for their vacant position-

Steve Morison

He has done an impressive job in caretaker charge and has done his chances of landing the full-time role no harm over recent games.

Michael Flynn

The Welshman is available after recently leaving his role as manager at Newport County. He spent four years with the League Two side but is now weighing up a new chapter in the game.

Jody Morris

He worked as Frank Lampard’s assistant at both Derby County and Chelsea but is unattached at the moment. As a player, Morris had spells with the likes of Leeds United, Millwall and Rotherham United.

Rob Page

The former Port Vale and Northampton Town boss remains in caretaker charge of Wales. He guided his country into the Euros this past summer and is still stepping for Ryan Giggs. Could Cardiff hand him a job in the Football League now?

Chris Hughton

He is a vastly experienced manager in this country and will be keen to reinstate his reputation after his latest spell at Nottingham Forest didn’t work out in the end.

The 62-year-old has won promotion to the Premier League with Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion in the past, having also been with Birmingham City and Norwich City.