Barnsley remain in the hunt for a new manager to replace Markus Schopp.

Barnsley now have the international break to search for their next boss.

Here is an updated five candidates for their vacant position-

Michael Flynn

He is available after recently leaving Newport County. The Welshman spent four years with the League Two side and won 40.8% of games at the helm.

Paul Warne

The 48-year-old is currently in charge of fellow Yorkshire side Rotherham United and has been at the New York Stadium since 2016. Could he fancy a new challenge now and switch to Oakwell?

Christian Ilzer

He is currently the manager of Sturm Graz and has previously been with the likes of TSV Hartberg, Wolfsberger and Austrian Wien. Barnsley are no strangers to going down the abroad route and their last three managerial appointments have been from Austria.

Hannes Wolf

The German boss is currently unattached having last been in caretaker charge of Bayer Leverkusen. Wolf has worked at Stuttgart, Hamburg and Genk in the past and will be weighing up his next move in the game.

Alex Neil

He was sacked by fellow Championship side Preston North End in March. The Scotsman spent four years at Deepdale having previously been at Norwich City.

Neil moved to the Canaries in 2015 from Hamilton Academical and guided them to the Premier League in his first season.