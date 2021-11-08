Charlton Athletic have started well to life under caretaker boss Johnnie Jackson.

Charlton Athletic turned to their former player as the man to replace Nigel Adkins on a temporary basis and he is now a serious contender to take the role on full-time.

The Addicks are unbeaten in their last four games in all competitions after their dismal start to the season.

Here is a look at the week ahead for the London club-

FA Cup draw

Charlton are through to the second round of the FA Cup after their 4-0 win over non-league side Havant and Waterlooville over the weekend.

The draw takes place this evening and they are one win round away from when Premier League and Championship sides enter the competition.

More contracts?

The Addicks handed Deji Elewere a contract last week, as announced by their club website, so could they start addressing other players who are in their final 12 months?

Chris Gunter, Adam Matthews, Ben Purrington, Conor Washington, Jason Pearce, Jake Forster-Caskey, Ben Watson, Ryan Inniss and Josh Davison are all due to become free agents at the end of the current campaign.

Games ahead

Charlton are back in action tomorrow night in the Papa John’s Trophy and lock horns with Leyton Orient. That game is another opportunity for some youngsters like Elewere, Charles Clayden and Mason Burstow to get some minutes.

They then take on Burton Albion away in the league this weekend and will be looking to carry on their impressive run of form under Jackson.