Only 17 games into the Championship season and Nottingham Forest have already experienced polarising halves of the campaign – one distraught, plagued by a sense of negativity flowing deeply through the club, and the other quite the opposite.

It was Nottingham Forest’s worst start to a league season in over 100 years. Chris Hughton had guided the club to just one draw from the opening seven Championship fixtures of the season and his side were rooted to the foot of the table, on course for a return to League One after this 13th season in the second tier.

The football was as bleak as the mood in the stands. Forest, a club with one of the largest fan bases in the English Football League looked to be on its knees, devoid of any sort of unity or harmony. Fast forward not even two months, and the story is a markedly different one.

Cooper arrived at the club less than a week after Hughton had left. The hypothetical hot seat was still warm and in stepped a manager who’d earned successive top-six finishes with a Swansea City side prior to this campaign, but left amid growing displeasure from the fans who, similarly between Hughton and the Forest supporters, had grown tiresome of the football on display.

Two footballing entities who’d had bitter previous relationships in Nottingham Forest and Cooper linked up and it’s since proving to be a perfect match. In nine games as manager, Cooper has tasted defeat just once, putting 18 points on the board and dragging Forest well out of the relegation zone and into 13th – four points off the play-off places following Saturday’s commanding win over Preston North End.

The thought of relegation for Nottingham Forest this season now seems barbaric, and the darkened memories of Hughton have hastily been swept under the rug and replaced with newer ones. Cooper’s footballing philosophy is a stark contrast to that what Forest fans were witnessing under Hughton – it’s brave and often daring, always exciting, it keeps fans engaged from start to finish and above all, it’s proving vastly effective.

Cooper’s arrival has awoken a sleeping giant in Nottingham Forest. It’s hard to believe that this is the exact same squad of players that were simply dire under Hughton at the beginning of this season are so competitive under Cooper. Simply put; a little more emphasis on the wing-backs, a bit more license for the likes of Ryan Yates and Jack Colback to roam forward and more gusto in getting the ball forward, all combined with a significant boost in morale and confidence has turned this squad of players and their fortunes right around.

Both on and off the pitch at Nottingham Forest, there’s a genuine sense of belief in the air. Cooper has made some very simple changes in a short space of time which has unlocked a completely new chapter in the club’s modern history, but one of the more significant changes he’s brought in post-Hughton isn’t a footballing one.

Cooper has brought a sense of humanity back to the club. With Hughton, it seemed like a team of players and then the fans, and everything that comes with a football club. But now, it’s a team of players playing happily for the badge and the fans, and Cooper is the man who’s made that all stick. He shows genuine passion in the job, on the touchline and in his interviews, with his very first in the job setting the tone for what was about to follow – gone are the bland, repetitive and often dispassionate interviews under Hughton.

A little can go a long way in football and that’s certainly the case at Nottingham Forest. Cooper remains in his early days as manager and the task ahead, which ultimately remains to achieve and sustain Premier League football, remains a long-term one. But with him and both his tactical and personal ways running the show, and the likes of Dane Murphy behind the scenes who has to take some credit for the appointment, Nottingham Forest is now a club back in the hunt for a spot in the Premier League, and they’re back with a bang.