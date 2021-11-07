Swansea City have been linked with a January loan move for Manchester City’s highly-rated talent James McAtee.

Reports emerged from Wales Online on Friday claiming the talented midfielder has emerged on Swansea City’s transfer radar.

McAtee, 19, is among Manchester City’s most promising youngsters. He has emerged as a standout player for the Citizens’ U23s side, earning himself a first senior appearance earlier this season.

Able to feature out on the wing, as an attacking midfielder or in a slightly deeper role in central midfield, McAtee looks to be a serious talent for the future, and Swansea City are looking to give him a shot at first-team football with a winter loan swoop.

The Salford-born starlet has managed a thoroughly impressive 15 goals in 16 games this season, also chipping in with three assists.

Amid speculation linking McAtee with a temporary move to South Wales, take a look at what he could offer Russell Martin’s Swansea City side if a January move was to materialise: