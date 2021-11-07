Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has received the backing of Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough after their FA Cup clash on Saturday.

Sunderland and Mansfield Town met in the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon, with the League Two side coming out on top.

Rhys Oates’ fifth-minute goal ensured the Stags earned a spot in the second-round draw, while the result means Sunderland have now lost three of their last four games across all competitions.

The Black Cats’ faltering form has seen pressure pile on the shoulders of manager Lee Johnson, but he has now received the backing of his recent opposite number, Nige Clough.

Speaking after Mansfield’s win over Sunderland, Clough praised Johnson and Sunderland for their recent achievement in making it to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals before acknowledging their recent “dip”.

However, he believes Johnson and Sunderland will come out of this rough patch sooner rather than later.

As quoted by Chronicle Live, Clough said:

“They are having a little dip at the moment but I saw them at Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday night and I said to him [yesterday] before the game, ‘I don’t know how you lost that 3-0’.

“With a break here or there, they could have easily got something from that game so they are not far away at all. They’ve got a good manager and a good man.

“Ten days ago they won at QPR and won through to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup. It’s an incredible achievement to do that. Rotherham, with their physcial presence, can smash you and it certainly wasn’t a 3-0 game [at Sheffield Wednesday] the other night.

“I don’t see too much wrong. Every team will have its dips.”

Bidding to bounce back

Following the defeat to Mansfield and their run of three consecutive losses in League One, Sunderland will be determined to bounce back to winning ways after the international break.

The Black Cats face Ipswich Town in League One on November 20th, presenting a tough challenge as they look to get back on track.

Before that, Sunderland have an EFL Trophy fixture against Bradford City as they look to maintain a perfect record in the group stage.