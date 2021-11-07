Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton has admitted he is concerned that West Brom could recall Josh Griffiths in the January window.

Griffiths, 20, has cemented himself as Lincoln City’s number one since arriving on loan from West Brom.

The Baggies recently refused to let Griffiths feature for the Imps in their FA Cup clash with Bowers and Pitsea, leading to concerns that the Championship side could be looking to avoid him getting cup-tied in case of a recall.

Now, Lincoln boss Michael Appleton has opened up on a potential early departure for Griffiths.

As quoted by Lincolnshire Live, Appleton admitted he is concerned that West Brom could cut the ‘keeper’s loan short.

However, he insisted that the necessary plans will be put in place to ensure the Imps aren’t left in a predicament if Griffiths does make an early return to the Hawthorns.

When asked if he is concerned, he said:

“Yes, but we’re in a position now, if that does happen, where we’ll have things boxed off.

“Come that time [the recall deadline in January], we’ll be more than covered in terms of the goalkeeping position.”

In the meantime…

Until January comes around, Griffiths will be looking to make the most of his time at Sincil Bank, regardless of whether it ends in January or in the summer.

Since linking up with Lincoln City, the young goalkeeper has played 17 times across all competitions. Appleton’s side are yet to keep a clean sheet in League One but have limited their goals to conceded to a respectable 22.

It awaits to be seen if the Imps can start to rack up some clean sheets as they look to rise up the table.