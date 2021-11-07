Barnsley hope to appoint a new manager by the end of next week.

Barnsley are in the hunt for a permanent replacement for Markus Schopp and want to secure one over the international break, as per a report by the Barnsley Chronicle.

Joseph Laumann is currently in caretaker charge but saw his side lose 2-0 at home to relegation rivals Hull City yesterday.

The Tykes hope to have someone in place late next week so they can work with the players for the week before their next game against Fulham away on 20th November.

Current situation

Barnsley are currently 23rd in the Championship table after their slow start to the season.

Schopp took too long to adapt to life in England and the Yorkshire club find themselves in the familiar situation of looking for a new manager again.

Whoever they go for has a tough job on their hands to try and avoid relegation to League One.

Two wins

Only Derby County separate Barnsley from the foot of the division after just two wins in 17 games.

Nevertheless, they are only four points from safety and haven’t been cut adrift yet meaning a run of form could see them catapult themselves up the league.

Next week