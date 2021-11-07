Nottingham Forest star Joe Worrall has revealed he was “very close” to joining a Premier League club in the summer transfer window.

Worrall, 24, was heavily linked with a move away from Nottingham Forest in the summer transfer window.

The centre-back ended up staying at the City Ground and has been a mainstay in the starting XI since recovering from a calf problem in the early stages of the campaign.

Now, Worrall has opened up on just how close he was to leaving Forest before the start of the season.

Speaking to Robin Chipperfield (quotes via Nottinghamshire Live), Worrall has admitted monies were “discussed” and “accepted” with a certain club in the Premier League.

However, he insisted that he is “very glad” the move didn’t pan out. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“It was very close in the summer with a certain club. I had a Zoom meeting with the manager. We discussed monies, accepted monies.

“For me, I’m very glad it didn’t work. They’re doing very well in the Prem, but there’s just something inside me that’s happy I didn’t go.”

Worrall went on to revealed the unnamed manager he spoke with went as far to tell Worrall what they thought he needed to work on, adding that he would tell the club to stick their offer “where the sun shines” if they were to return with a bid in January.

Kicking on with Forest

With the summer transfer saga in the past, Worrall will be looking to kick on and further his development under Steve Cooper’s management.

The centre-back has played in every Championship game under Cooper, taking him to 13 league appearances this season. His contributions this campaign take him to 150 appearances in a Nottingham Forest shirt, chipping in with three goals and five assists in the process.