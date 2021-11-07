Preston North End man Daniel Johnson has said Saturday’s 3-0 loss to Nottingham Forest has left him “really, really angry”.

Frankie McAvoy’s Preston North End fell to a thoroughly disappointing 3-0 loss at the hands of Nottingham Forest on Saturday afternoon.

The Lilywhites were unable to follow up their shock win over league leaders Bournemouth with another strong performance, falling to Steve Cooper’s side in a poor display.

A brace from Lewis Grabban and a first-half volley from Jack Colback ensured Preston returned to Deepdale with nothing, much to the anger of Daniel Johnson.

As quoted by the club’s official website, Preston ace Johnson labelled the performance as unacceptable, opening up on his emotions after the defeat.

Here’s what he had to say:

“Disappointed. Angry. It’s not acceptable really. I think in the manner that we lost as well, it’s just not acceptable really.

“The second goal is kind of a killer really, but saying that Brad [Potts] obviously had an unbelievable chance just before half-time to get us back in to it and that’s football. He misses it, unlucky, and we’ve got to go again.

“But I think to describe today I’m just really, really angry.”

Putting the loss behind them

The international break means Preston North End now have two weeks to rest, regroup and prepare for their clash with Cardiff City on November 20th.

The tie will present the Lilywhites with a chance to get back to winning ways as they look to find some consistency.

By then, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see a new face in the Cardiff dugout as they continue to search for Mick McCarthy’s replacement. Preventing a new manager bounce with a win could go a long way for McaAvoy’s side, so it awaits to be seen if they can put the next two weeks to use in a bid to bounce back.