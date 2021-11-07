Bournemouth boss Scott Parker has admitted it was a tough decision to leave Ben Pearson out of the squad for Saturday’s win over Swansea City.

Pearson, 26, watched on as Bournemouth romped to a 4-0 win over Swansea City, bouncing back from their first loss of the campaign.

His omission came after he was substituted off in the defeat to Preston North End, picking up an ankle injury.

Now, Scott Parker has opened up on the midfielder’s absence from the squad, revealing he made a “tough decision” to leave Pearson out despite returning to light training before the game.

As quoted by Dorset Live, the Cherries boss said he wanted to avoid taking the risk of needing to bring Pearson on despite his recent injury.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“He obviously got an injury on Wednesday. He hurt his ankle and and I have tough decisions to make. I’ve got a very, very good squad here and I just didn’t want to take the risk of not knowing if I needed to bring him on and whether he could get through the game.

“So he trained lightly yesterday and I had to make that decision, so that was it.”

Pearson’s campaign so far

The former Manchester United midfielder has been in and out of Bournemouth’s starting XI somewhat so far.

Pearson has played in 12 Championship games, six of which have come as starts and six of which have come off the bench. Operating as either a central midfielder or defensive midfielder, the Oldham-born ace has chipped in with one assist.

Competition for a starting spot

Gavin Kilkenny came into the side once more in the absence of the combative Pearson, so it will be interesting to see if either can nail down a starting spot in the long run.

Irish talent Kilkenny has emerged in Bournemouth’s senior side since Parker’s arrival, making 11 appearances across all competitions this season.