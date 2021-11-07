Bromley boss Andy Woodman has admitted he was “relieved” to see Rotherham United star Chiedozie Ogbene get up after Portsmouth loanee Haji Mnoga’s red card tackle.

Chiedozie Ogbene was on the receiving end of a heavy challenge from Portsmouth loanee Haji Mnoga during Rotherham United’s FA Cup clash with Bromley.

The challenge sparked plenty of pushes and shoves as Mnoga saw red, while Ogbene got back to his feet before making way for Kieran Sadlier.

Now, Bromley boss Andy Woodman has delivered his verdict on the challenge.

As quoted by the Rotherham Advertiser, Woodman said that a red card was “no doubt” the correct decision, stating he was relieved to see Ogbene return to his feet after the rash challenge.

Here’s what he had to say:

“I was just relieved that the boy got up. It was looking bad at one point.

“It was a red, there is no doubt about that.”

A comfortable win for the Millers

Amid the drama of the challenge on Ogbene, Paul Warne’s side were able to progress to the second round of the FA Cup after a comfortable win on Saturday afternoon.

Ben Wiles opened the scoring after lashing home after good work from Ogbene and Ollie Rathbone. Freddie Ladapo added a second just a couple of minutes later in first-half stoppage time, tapping home after a Shane Ferguson corner.

Rotherham then secured all three points in the latter stages of the second half. Will Grigg fired home on 80 minutes to extend their unbeaten run and put the Millers in the hat for the second round.