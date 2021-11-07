Leeds United have developed a reputation for bringing through youth at Elland Road. The evidence of that is spread across all English divisions.

Leeds United are also a club that believes in giving their youngsters a chance on loan at other clubs. That is something that is happening with Ian Poveda who is currently on loan at Championship side Blackburn.

Poveda has been at Ewood Park since the summer and is on a season-long loan with the Lancashire-based outfit. Since his arrival, his appearances in Rovers colours have been both sparse and sporadic.

Mowbray on Poveda game time

It is something that Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray touched on at the start of October. This came about when questions were posed to him about Poveda’s game time at the club.

Questioned about whether is was fitness issues holding him back, per Leeds Live, Mowbray responded: “He can run all day, that’s not a problem for him, it’s just putting him in the team so he understands the demands and the work ethic that’s required.”

Before yesterday’s game against Sheffield United, Poveda had made just three appearances since Mowbray’s comments. Those three appearances, all from the sub’s bench, saw him play just 56 minutes.

Poveda starts – puts on dominant display

Yesterday’s game against Sheffield United saw Blackburn bounce back from an early conceded goal to run out 3-1 winners against The Blades. It was a game where Ian Poveda stood out on his first Championship start since mid-September.

Playing down the right, on-loan Leeds United youngster Poveda was a constant threat for Blackburn. He was also a constant thorn in the side for Sheffield United.

He started out with an assist (53′) for Ben Brereton’s 13th goal of the season before getting on the scoresheet (70′) himself. However, his game against The Blades was much more than just those headline-grabbing moments.

He saw a lot of the ball (3.3%) as Blackburn pressed and harried Sheffield United, His distribution (79%) was highly accurate and he completed 22 of his 28 attempted passes. Two of these passes, including the assist, were key passes leasing to teammate chances.

He underlined his threat with his direct running style, leading to five completed dribbles – a total he shared with Sheffield United’s Morgan Gibbs-White.

Thoughts?

Such a display has definitely accomplished two things. First, it has indicated that Ian Poveda has this sort of game in him. Second, it has definitely answered those questions that Tony Mowbray may have had about him.

His 90 minute, man-of-the-match display against Sheffield United yesterday was Poveda’s first game where he started and finished the game. All this combined will give him a boost of confidence and should see him start against Bristol City after the international break.

Data mentioned in the article is derived from the Blackburn Rovers v Sheffield United match profile on the WhoScored website.