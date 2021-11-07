Portsmouth loan man Miguel Azeez has labelled speculation linking him with an early return to Arsenal as “rumours” as he battles for a first-team spot under Danny Cowley.

Azeez, 19, is among the top prospects at Arsenal and linked up with Portsmouth in the summer in a bid to pick up more senior experience.

However, the early stages of his spell at Fratton Park haven’t gone quite as all parties would have hoped. Azeez has played only three times for Pompey, with his FA Cup outing against Harrow Borough his first start since September.

Amid his struggle for consistent game time, speculation has circulated regarding a potential January return to parent club Arsenal.

But now, Azeez has moved to address the speculation linking him with a premature departure from Portsmouth.

As quoted by The News, the loaned in midfielder insisted that his sole focus is on giving the best he can during his time with Pompey, adding that he is determined to make the most of the chance to impress.

“Rumours are rumours,” Azeez said.

“While I’m here I want to give my best and try to help the team to progress while being a good teammate. As a person I’m always thinking about things, but while I’m here and whether I’m playing or not I always make sure my attitude stays the same to give the best for my team and my family.