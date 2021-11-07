Derby County are among the sides eyeing up a January swoop for Manchester United defender Phil Jones, according to reports.

Jones, 29, is out of favour at Manchester United after playing a hefty 224 times for the club since joining from Blackburn Rovers in 2011.

The Preston-born centre-back has found his only game time this season with the U23s, featuring in three Premier League 2 games, while his only senior involvement was as an unused substitute in a Carabao Cup loss to West Ham United.

Despite his lack of action, it has been claimed that a hefty 13 sides are sizing up a move for Jones ahead of January.

As per a report from The Sun, Derby County are among the teams looking to strike a winter deal for Jones.

It is said that manager Wayne Rooney is a big admirer of the 27-time England international and could look to recruit him in the upcoming transfer window.

Rival interest

With 12 other sides keen, the Rams could face a battle for his services.

It is said that Premier League pair Newcastle United and Watford are among the sides considering a loan swoop, so it will be interesting to see if a January move transpires for Jones.

Contract situation

As it stands, Jones still has another season on his contract at Old Trafford.

The reported Derby County target sees his deal expire at the end of the 2022/23 campaign. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see him move on before that though, either on a loan or permanent deal.