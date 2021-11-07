Fleetwood Town’s highly-rated centre-back James Hill is being scouted by Catalan giants Barcelona, according to reports.

Hill, 19, has made an eye-catching emergence into Fleetwood Town’s first-team over the course of 2021.

His performances for the League One side have seen him earn international recognition, earning a spot in the England U21s squad for the first time earlier this season.

Now, according to reports, the talented centre-back is attracting interest from Catalan giants Barcelona.

As per a report from the Daily Mail, the La Liga outfit have been watching over Hill recently. Scouts from Barcelona were in attendance of Fleetwood Town’s 1-0 loss to Burton Albion last month, becoming the latest top side to size up the talented defender.

International recognition

Hill’s recent emergence on the international scene comes after first attracting England’s attention over a year ago. The report states that U21s boss Lee Carsley has been watching over Hill for more than a year, resulting in his September call-up.

The Fleetwood talent has been named in the squad once again ahead of fixtures against the Czech Republic and Georgia.

Hill’s senior experience

At just 19, Hill already has a wealth of first-team experience under his belt.

He made his Fleetwood Town debut back in April 2019 before nailing down a place in the side during the 2020/21 campaign. Hill was in and out of the team in the first half of the season but played in all of the last 18 League One games.

Overall, he has featured 53 times for the club, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process.