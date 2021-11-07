Swansea City boss Russell Martin could emerge as a possible contender for the Norwich City job, as detailed in a report by The Telegraph.

The Canaries are in the hunt for a replacement for Daniel Farke.

Martin, 35, spent eight years as a player at Carrow Road and made 308 appearances for the East Anglian outfit.

The former centre-back may be looked at by the Premier League strugglers now despite only joining Swansea in August.

Hunt for a new boss

Norwich’s hunt for a new manager is being led by their sporting director Stuart Webber.

Fortunately for the Swans, the Telegraph’s report says he is expected to look at coaches outside of Europe as well.

How is Martin doing?

Martin has done a steady job with Swansea since his move there from MK Dons.

He has won eight games out of 20 matches so far in all competitions and his side are currently 12th in the league table and three points off the Play-Offs.

MK Dons spell

The Dons handed him his first managerial role in November and he did an impressive job there.

He changed their style of play dramatically during his time at Stadium.MK before he left for Wales.

Would he leave Swansea already?

Stranger things have happened in football and you can see why the Telegraph say he could emerge as a contender for Norwich.

He knows that club inside out and would be a popular appointment. He is also young and plays attractive football which is what the Canaries are after.

However, it would be a surprise to see him leave Swansea after just four months and Norwich could seek an appointment from overseas instead anyway.