Middlesbrough have named Chris Wilder as their new manager.

Middlesbrough have announced the appointment on their official club website.

Wilder, who is 54-years-old, has replaced Neil Warnock at the Riverside Stadium with immediate effect.

He has been joined by long-serving assistant Alan Knill as his number two.

The experienced boss has been out of the game since he was sacked by Sheffield United in March and is now embarking on a new challenge in the North East.

Wilder spent just under five years at the helm at Bramall Lane and guided his boyhood club from League One to the Premier League during his time there.

He has also managed the likes of Alfreton Town, Oxford United and Northampton Town in the past.

Middlesbrough’s first game under him comes after the international break against Millwall at home.

Here is how their fans have reacted on Twitter to his appointment this morning-

Alan Knill has joined as well. That’s huge! Welcome Chris and Alan #UTB Onwards and upwards — Mat Evans (@justcalledtosay) November 7, 2021

A very astute appointment from #Boro here.. a great manager to have back in the Championship. #UTB 🔴⚪️ https://t.co/QMBi5QMbIz — Callum Castel-Nuovo (@callumcasteln) November 7, 2021

Hope we get this one right with chris wilder because don't know what else we can do #Boro — Jake Dunning ⚽ (@Dunning93MFC) November 7, 2021

Swift and progressive appointment. Welcome to The #Boro, Chris! https://t.co/74qbLT94Iv — Ian Smith (@Smithy_MFC84) November 7, 2021

Fantastic appointment. Feel sorry for Warnock but if you snooze you lose #utb https://t.co/RnzRMAF1FG — Paul Rooney (@paulrooneymfc) November 7, 2021

just remember he had no money at sheff utd and still took them to the prem — jenson duffy. (@jenson_duffy) November 7, 2021