Leeds United are tracking Nottingham Forest starlet Brennan Johnson.

Leeds United sent scouts to watch the winger in action against QPR last week, according to a report by Football Insider.

Johnson, 20, has been in impressive form for Nottingham Forest so far this season.

The youngster has made 17 appearances for the Reds in all competitions and has chipped in with three goals and three assists.

Current situation

Johnson is under contract until 2023 but is yet to sign any potential extension on that deal.

Football Insider say Leeds could see him as a possible target for January or next summer.

Loan spell last season

He spent the past campaign on loan at Lincoln City and gained some valuable first-team experience with the Imps.

The attacker scored 13 goals altogether for Michael Appleton’s side as they reached the League One Play-Off final.

He has since returned to the City Ground and has become one of the first names on Steve Cooper’s team sheet.

What next?

Johnson will be enjoying getting regular football in the Championship this term and rumours of a move to the Premier League are a credit to the work he is doing.

His future will sort out itself and for now he will be looking to carry on his good level of performances.

Does he suit Leeds?

You can see why Leeds are said to be looking at him. He is quick, direct and suits the style of play that Marcelo Bielsa likes to play.

It will be interesting to see if the Whites make a move for him in the upcoming January transfer window but it would have to be something special for Forest to consider cashing in on one of their most prized assets.