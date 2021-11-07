QPR occupied a play-off place ahead of yesterday’s game on the northwest coast against a more than useful Blackpool outfit. A 1-1 draw means that the Rs are still in 6th place.

QPR have really carried on the momentum from the turn of 2021, a momentum that saw them surge up the table and likely save Mark Warburton’s job.

Home side Blackpool dominated the opening 45 minutes in terms of possession (56.4%) and shooting opportunities (6). They limited QPR to just one shot across the entirety of the first-half of play.

🎙️ "A moment of absolute magic." Chris Willock – take a bow! 👏 Willock gives QPR the lead with a sensational strike! 💥 pic.twitter.com/kU7UMnL9fr — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) November 6, 2021

However, as can be seen from above, it was a decisive shot and one that put the Londoners firmly in the driving seat. Chris Willock (26′) received the ball from Ilias Chair, ghosted along the edge of the area and planted a curling shot in the back of the net.

In the second half, Blackpool came more into their game and it was a more even affair. They were buoyed by an early equaliser, Gary Madine (54′) levelling from the spot. It was the only goal of the half and meant that the spoils were shared.

Despite the draw, here are three QPR players who failed to shine and let Mark Warburton down somewhat.

Seny Dieng – WhoScored rating 5.77

26-year-old Dieng is very highly thought of and often tagged as one of those ‘keepers to keep an eye on. His name is often bandied around during transfer windows and teams are linked to him.

He didn’t exactly cover himself with glory yesterday in the 1-1 draw at Bloomfield Road. Indeed, he was lucky not to be red-carded after giving away the could that led to Madine’s penalty equaliser. His all-round game didn’t inspire and many were critical on Twitter of his performance.

Lyndon Dykes – WhoScored rating 6.20

26-year-old Scotland international Dykes has been in rich form at times this season for QPR. Yesterday was not one of those times – it was a game that he struggled to gain a foothold in.

Managing to fashion only one shot, he was never in any danger of adding to his total of six goals for the season. He was also weak in the air, winning just four of the 17 headers that he contested across the game.

His distribution (23%) was woefully inaccurate, he only managed to complete three of the 13 passes he attempted. He’ll have better days at the office; this wasn’t one of them.

Moses Odubajo – WhoScored rating 6.45

28-year-old left-sided midfielder Odubajo was another QPR man who didn’t step up to the mark yesterday against Neil Crutchley’s Blackpool. He was another who saw the game pass him by.

Whilst his distribution (79%) was accurate, his passing game was of a low-volume – he only managed to attempt 14 passes, completing 11 of these. None of his completed passes led to QPR chances. His only contribution on the defensive front were two tackles.

Data derived from the Blackpool vs QPR match profile on the WhoScored website.