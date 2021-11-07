Scunthorpe United’s new boss Keith Hill says he will be looking to make some signings in January.

Scunthorpe United have turned to him as the man to replace Neil Cox.

Hill took charge of his first game yesterday as the Iron lost 1-0 at home to Doncaster Rovers in the FA Cup.

The ex-Rochdale, Barnsley and Bolton Wanderers manager is back in the game following his sacking by Tranmere Rovers in May.

January on the horizon

Hill has the chance to put his own stamp on his newly inherited Scunny squad in January.

He has hinted that his side will be boosting their ranks this winter as they look to stay up in League Two.

‘Will will have to add to the squad’…

The 52-year-old has said, as per the Iron’s official club website:



“We will have to add to the squad in January but we will do that without any panic. As long as the methods are in place on a daily basis then we will definitely improve and that gives us the opportunity to win games.”

Message to fans

Hill has also sent the following message to the Scunthorpe supporters:

“Believe, trust, support. We’re a family and emotionally they have to reflect and support the players.

“There are 31 games left, so support the club and if they do that and we collectively create the siege mentality – myself, the staff, the players, the board of directors, and the supporters – then we can be a strong outfit in League Two.”

Battle for survival

Scunthorpe are currently bottom of the Football League after two wins from 15 games this season.

They face a battle for survival but are only a point off safety right now.

Hill’s side lock horns with Doncaster again on Tuesday in the Papa John’s Trophy before he takes charge of his first league game next Saturday against Salford City at Glanford Park.