Released MK Dons goalkeeper Tom Carter has linked up with Soham Town Rangers.

The non-league side announced the addition of the youngster on Twitter yesterday (see tweet below).

Soham today name two debutantes in today's starting team at Coleshill with Tom Carter and Joe Sutton both joining the club https://t.co/0uDjkkQyYE — Soham Town Rangers FC (@SohamTownRanger) November 6, 2021

Carter, 19, left MK Dons at the end of last season and has taken to Twitter over recent times to hunt for a new home.

He made his debut for Soham Town Rangers yesterday as they lost 3-0 to Coleshill Town.

Career to date

Carter spent time on the books in the academy at West Bromwich Albion.

He then switched to MK Dons in 2019 and has spent the past two years with the League One side.

The stopper played for both the Dons’ Under-18s and Under-23s side before he left the club this past summer.

Loan move

He has now been given the chance to get some senior game time with Soham Town Rangers to boost his development.

They play their football in the Northern Premier League Division One Midlands and are currently 18th in the table.

How are his former club getting on?

MK Dons drew 2-2 yesterday in the FA Cup against Stevenage and will now have to face the League Two side in a replay again next week.

Ryan Manning’s side are currently 7th in the League One table after a strong start to the season.

They are two points outside the Play-Offs at the moment.