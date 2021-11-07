Released Stevenage midfielder Cain Keller has signed for Hendon.

The non-league side have decided to hand a deal to the youngster, as announced by their official club website.

Keller, 18, was released by Stevenage at the end of last season.

The League Two side made the tough decision to part company with the teenager this past summer.

Read: Mansfield Town new boy was training with Stevenage

He has spent the past few months weighing up his next move as a free agent but has found a new home now.

Career to date

Keller rose up through the academy at Stevenage and was a regular for them at various youth levels over recent years.

He never made a senior appearance for Boro though and left the club before he had chance to.

New home

Hendon play their football in the Southern League Premier Division South.

Keller gives them more competition and depth in the middle of the park and he will be keen to get plenty of first-team football under his belt this season.

Read: Stevenage snap up new goalkeeper

How are his former club getting on?

Stevenage were in FA Cup action yesterday and picked up a draw away at League One side MK Dons.

They will now face the Dons in a replay as they look to get into the next round.

Alex Revell’s side are currently 21st in the league table after just three wins from their opening 15 games.

They are two points above the relegation zone at the moment.