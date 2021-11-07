Released Sheffield United defender Ashton Hall has signed for Sheffield FC.

Sheffield FC have announced the addition of the youngster on their official club website.

Hall, 21, was released by Sheffield United at the end of last season following their relegation from the Premier League.

His contract at Bramall Lane expired at the end of June and they opted not to extend it.

Hall has been weighing up his options over the past few months and has recently had a stint back at his former club Matlock Town.

Sheffield United spell

The Blades swooped to sign him in July 2019 after he impressed them on trial.

He had previously caught the eye at Matlock and earned himself a move to the Yorkshire outfit.

Hall spent the past two seasons on the books at Sheffield United and was a regular for their development squad.

He also had a loan spell away at Guiseley last season to get some experience under his belt in the National League North.

The defender never made a senior appearance for the Blades and was shown the door this past summer.

New move

Hall has now linked up with the oldest football club in the world in Sheffield FC and will be eager to get plenty of game time under his belt.

He has a good opportunity to rise back up the leagues now from the Northern Premier League.

His former club Sheffield United were beaten 3-1 away at Blackburn Rovers yesterday.