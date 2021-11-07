Barnsley left Obbi Oulare out of the squad against Hull City yesterday.

Barnsley’s caretaker boss Joseph Laumann says the striker isn’t injured but didn’t feel 100%, as per journalist Doug O’Kane on Twitter (see tweet below).

Obbi Oulare was not in the squad. Laumann said: "He's not injured but he didn't feel that good and we wanted everyone at 100 per cent." JL said Andersen and Styles were benched as they had only just come back from injury and staff felt it was too soon to start another game. — Doug O'Kane (@dougokane88) November 6, 2021

Oulare, 25, has endured a stop-start first few months with the Tykes.

The attacker has played just once for the Championship side since his summer switch.

Disappointing loss

Barnsley were looking to build on their win over Derby County in mid-week with a victory over another relegation rival in Hull.

However, the Yorkshire club were poor yesterday and ended up losing 2-0 to the Tigers.

Goals from George Honeyman and Keane Lewis-Potter either side of half-time saw Grant McCann’s side leave Oakwell with a valuable three points.

Who else was left out?

Mads Anderson was on the bench, as was Callum Styles but he was substituted on in the second-half as Barnsley looked to get into the game.

What now?

Barnsley are out of action now for a couple of weeks and need to find themselves a permanent replacement for Markus Schopp.

The international break provides a good opportunity to get a new boss in place ahead of their game against Fulham on 20th November.

Oulare situation?

The former Belgium youth international can use the next two weeks to get up to speed.

He can still play a part for the Tykes this season but has had a frustrating time of it since his move.

Prior to his move to Barnsley, he had previously played for the likes of Club Brugge, Watford and Standard Liege.