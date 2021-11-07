Hull City’s Tom Huddlestone is back on the grass as he recovers from a hamstring injury.

The midfielder has had an injury-hit start to his return to the MKM Stadium.

Huddlestone, 34, has played just four times for the Tigers since re-signing for them in August.

He went off against Peterborough United last month but is on the road to recovery now.

‘Possibly’…

Asked whether he could return after the international break, Hull boss Grant McCann told BBC Radio Humberside:

“Possibly, possibly. He’s on the grass at the minute. We’ve got to be careful with Tom. We don’t want to be rushing anyone back.

“It’s a hamstring injury. Once I get the green light from the fitness coaches and the sports science team then he’s good to go but we’ll see.”

Key figure

Huddlestone was brought back to Hull to inject some experience into their youthful ranks.

He has shown his quality in the four games he has featured in and McCann will be keen to get him back to full fitness.

What now?

The Tigers have a two week break from the action now and have a chance to freshen up ahead of their clash against Birmingham City at home after the international beak.

They won 2-0 away at Barnsley yesterday with goals from George Honeyman and Keane Lewis-Potter.

Hull are still in the bottom three but will take confidence from their impressive win at Oakwell.

Huddlestone could be back after the break but they will take no chances with him if he isn’t quite ready by then.