Fulham have been linked with a move for SCO Angers’ French/Ivorian midfielder, Angelo Fulgini by Sun reporter Alan Nixon.

Fulham’s interest comes via Nixon writing in the print edition of The Sun on Sunday (07.11.21, pg. 59). Sun man Nixon says that the Cottagers are looking at a January move for the 25-year-old.

Central midfielder Fulgini has been on the books at Angers since being snapped up from boyhood club Valenciennes in July 2017. His five seasons with Angers have seen him make 136 appearances for the club, 125 of these in Ligue 1.

In that spread of 136 games, he has scored 21 goals and provided 14 assists. This season he has made 12 appearances that have returned two goals and an assist. This builds on last season where he had seven goals and three assists in 33 Ligue 1 appearances as well and three goals and an assist in the Coupe de France.

He is a former youth international with France, having worked his way up through the age rankings. He has three Under-21 caps to his name, the last of these coming in October 2017 when he was on the bench against Luxembourg.

Nixon’s report goes on to mention how Marco Silva’s ‘spies hope they can persuade him to join the Championship club’. Below, is a look at just what the Londoners could be getting should they look to sign Fulgini in January.