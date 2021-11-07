Wigan Athletic drew 0-0 with Solihull Moors in the FA Cup yesterday.

Wigan Athletic were held by the National League side at the DW Stadium.

The Latics will now have to face the Moors away in a replay to try and get into the next round.

Their draw came at a big cost with defenders Kell Watts and Curtis Tilt going off injured yesterday.

‘Isn’t great’…

Leam Richardson has admitted that the early prognosis for the pair isn’t great.

He has told the club’s official website:

“It’s always tough isn’t it, you know, two left-sided centre-halves (going off). I thought Luke Robinson by the way and did really well, as did young Thelo (Aasgaard).

“The early prognosis for the two lads (Tilt and Watts) is not great but we’ll work hard and try and rectify that.”

Minutes for the youngsters

Richardson used yesterday as a chance to give the likes of Luke Robinson and Thelo Aasgaard more minutes under their belts.

Stephen Humphreys, Jason Kerr and Tom Bayliss also got some more useful game time.

What now?

Wigan are back in action on Wednesday in the Papa John’s Trophy against Shrewsbury Town and need to win that game to progress into the next round of that tournament.

They then face Solihull again on 16th November.

The Latics will be hoping that Watts and Tilt aren’t out for too long as they return to league action in a couple of weeks against Oxford United at home.