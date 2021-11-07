Preston North End boss Frankie McAvoy has said Patrick Bauer was taken off with a stretch on the Achilles tendon.

The defender felt the same injury he had last season and whilst it was not serious, the Lilywhites didn’t want to take any risk with him, as per a report by the Lancashire Evening Post.

Bauer, 29, was substituted yesterday in their 3-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest.

He played a key role in his sides’ win away at AFC Bournemouth last Wednesday and his absence was missed against the Reds.

How long will he be out for?

It is unknown how long he will be out for at this stage but the one positive for Preston is that it has been described as ‘not serious’.

McAvoy took him off to avoid making any injury even worse.

The German defender missed a large chunk of last season and only ended up making 15 appearances in all competitions.

Who will step in for him?

Jordan Storey came on for him yesterday so he could be the man to slot in against Cardiff City after the international break if he is not ready to play by then.

The experienced Paul Huntington was on the bench at the City Ground and is another option.

What now?

Preston will assess Bauer and will hope that they can get him back out there as soon as possible.