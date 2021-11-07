Leeds United loan man Leif Davis has had to bide his time for opportunities at Bournemouth this season.

Leeds United gave him the green light to leave on loan for the Championship high-flyers in July.

Davis, 21, has made six appearances in all competitions for Scott Parker’s side but only two have been starts in the league.

He played yesterday in their 4-0 win over Swansea City and impressed their supporters.

The youngster was a threat down the left flank and got an assist for one of Dominic Solanke’s goals.

Davis will now be hoping to nail down a regular starting spot with Scott Parker’s side as they hunt down promotion to the Premier League.

Prior to his move to the Cherries, the North-East born defender had played 14 times for Leeds’ senior side after joining them in 2018 from Morecambe.

Here is how the Bournemouth fans reacted to his impressive performance against Swansea-

Leif Davis absolutely phenomenal today. No longer worried if JZ is out until Christmas 🍒 #afcb — Layla-Louise Barnaby (@Layla_Louiseee) November 6, 2021

Give Leif Davis a run of games and watch him become a star for us. Was very good today, lovely to see Lewis cook get some minutes too! #afcb — Danny (@afcbdanny) November 6, 2021

Thought both full backs were great today. Stacey suberb all game and Davis really grew into the game and excellent cross for Solanke's second. #afcb — 🍒🐬Bob (@ptfcafcb) November 6, 2021

#afcb great performance today, best of the season by far, Leif Davis in at LB restored the balance we lacked on Wednesday — bigfatollyafcb (@bigfatolly) November 6, 2021

Now I bet you were a bit worried about young Leif Davis at the start of this match.

But you see we’d twigged he was a good left back.

And thanks to his great cross for our second goal we stay top of the tree.

Wood you believe it!😉🍒#afcb #BOUSWA — Scotty Parker 🍒 (@AFCBournemoutth) November 6, 2021

Fair play Leif Davis. Tough first 20 minutes against a good opponent in Ethan Laird. Stuck with it and grew in confidence, performed well and got an assist 🍃🍒 #afcb — Big Jeff 🍒 (@1afcb1) November 6, 2021

After a rough start Leif Davis really grew into the game and what an assist for Solanke’s second. Zemura has the shirt, but there’s something to work towards with Davis. #afcb — Ryan K (@Kingers_19) November 6, 2021