Leeds United loan man Leif Davis has had to bide his time for opportunities at Bournemouth this season.

Leeds United gave him the green light to leave on loan for the Championship high-flyers in July.

Davis, 21, has made six appearances in all competitions for Scott Parker’s side but only two have been starts in the league.

He played yesterday in their 4-0 win over Swansea City and impressed their supporters.

Read: Released Bournemouth man finds new club

The youngster was a threat down the left flank and got an assist for one of Dominic Solanke’s goals.

Davis will now be hoping to nail down a regular starting spot with Scott Parker’s side as they hunt down promotion to the Premier League.

Prior to his move to the Cherries, the North-East born defender had played 14 times for Leeds’ senior side after joining them in 2018 from Morecambe.

Here is how the Bournemouth fans reacted to his impressive performance against Swansea-