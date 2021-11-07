Charlton Athletic are through to the next round of the FA Cup after beating Havant and Waterlooville yesterday.

Charlton Athletic saw off the National League South side 4-0 at the Valley.

Youngster Mason Burstow was subbed on in the second-half and managed to get on the scoresheet just before the end.

The attacker has taken to Instagram to send a message to his followers (see post below).

Took a while

Charlton were held 0-0 by Havant and Waterlooville at half-time and had to dig deep to get the win.

They finally broke the deadlock on 72 minutes through Josh Davison and then the floodgates started to open.

Jayden Stockley then managed to score a quick-fire brace before Burstow made it two first-team goals in two games to further enhance his reputation. Read: Johnnie Jackson on Nigel Adkins’ exit from Charlton Athletic

Made some changes

Jackson gave minutes to the likes of Stephen Henderson, Deji Elewere and Harry Arter to freshen up his ranks after a hectic past couple of weeks.

Young Charles Clayden also came on in the second-half to get some more experience under his belt.

What now?

Charlton are back in action on Tuesday and make the short trip to Leyton Orient in the Papa John’s Trophy.

That game is a chance to give youngsters such as Burstow, Clayden and Elewere more game time.