Swansea City are keen on a move for MK Dons goalkeeper Andrew Fisher.

Swansea City boss Russell Martin wants to reunite with his former Dons’ number one, as reported by Wales Online.

Fisher, 23, is being targeted by the Swans ahead of the January transfer window.

The stopper has been MK Dons’ first choice for the past season-and-a-half.

Career to date

Fisher is from Wigan but started his career at Blackburn Rovers.

He rose up through the academy at Ewood Park and was a regular for the Lancashire side at various youth levels.

The ‘keeper penned his first professional contract in 2016 and went on to make four first-team appearances.

He also had loan spells away at FC United of Manchester, Northampton Town and MK Dons to get some experience under his belt.

The latter made his move permanent in 2020 and he hasn’t looked back since.

Important player

Martin signed Fisher for the Dons and made him their number one ahead of Lee Nicholls at the time.

He was transformed into a goalkeeper who could use his feet and suited the style of play the now Swansea boss likes.

Will Swansea get him?

MK Dons won’t want to lose their stopper this winter but could face a battle to keep hold of him.

The Swans currently have Ben Hamer and Steven Benda as their two senior options between the sticks but Martin may feel Fisher would be an upgrade on both.