Cardiff City managerial candidate Rob Page ‘could be available’ should his Wales side miss out on World Cup qualification, reports Alan Nixon in The Sun on Sunday (07.11.21, pg. 59).

Cardiff city have been drawing up a list of managerial candidates after parting ways with Mick McCarthy more than two weeks ago now.

The Bluebirds picked up their first win in 10 Championship outings with a 2-1 victory over Huddersfield Town yesterday, with a Kieffer Moore double sealing the points.

Steve Morison is the man in caretaker charge of the Welsh club, but the man in caretaker charge charge of the Welsh national side could well be the one who comes into the club.

Page, 47, could become available for Cardiff City should he not be able to guide Wales into World Cup qualification over the course of this international break, reports Nixon in this morning’s The Sun on Sunday.

Wales have home fixtures against Belarus and Belgium over this November international break.

They currently sit in 3rd-place of Group E behind Belgium and the Czech Republic, with a 1st or 2nd-place finish required to enter into the World Cup.

The odds seem to be stacked against the Welsh and so it seems Page could well be on the managerial market in the coming weeks.

It’ll be interesting to see how long Cardiff City wait to appoint their next manager – the club faces a serious threat of relegation into League One this season and so action is required sooner rather than later.

They face Preston North End after the international break.