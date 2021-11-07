Nottingham Forest are looking at Mansfield Town goalkeeper Owen Mason, reports Alan Nixon in The Sun on Sunday (07.11.21, pg. 59).

Mason, 17, is a youth player at Mansfield Town.

He’s involved with the first-team and is also a regular for the Republic of Ireland’s U18 side and now, Nixon reports in The Sun on Sunday this morning that nearby rivals Nottingham Forest are looking at the shot-stopper.

Steve Cooper currently has four first-team goalkeepers at his disposal – Brice Samba, Ethan Horvath, Nicky Hogarth and Jordan Smith.

Samba is his no.1 and Horvath his no.2, though Mason would be the youngest of the four and his potential arrival could pave the way for someone like the 26-year-old Smith to depart, or potentially Hogarth on loan.

Very little is know about Mason at this point. But given his experience with the Republic of Ireland U18s and Forest’s newfound links, it suggests that the 17-year-old has a lot of potential.

Cooper’s side currently sit in 13th-place of the Championship table after a return to winning ways yesterday – they beat Preston North End 3-0 at the City Ground, taking them to within four points of the top-six.

Up next for them is a trip to Reading later this month.