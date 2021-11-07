Fulham are eyeing up a January move for Angers’ Angelo Fulgini, reports Alan Nixon in The Sun on Sunday (07.11.21, pg. 59).

Fulgini, 25, is in his fifth season with French Ligue 1 outfit Angers. The Ivorian-born attacking midfielder has previously represented France at youth level and has this season scored twice and assisted once in his 13 league fixtures.

Now though, Nixon is reporting that Fulham are looking at a potential January move for Fulgini who could be available for £10million.

The report goes on to mention how Marco Silva’s ‘spies hope they can persuade him to join the Championship club’, suggesting that Angers could sanction his departure in the New Year.

Fulham are gathering momentum in the Championship after a vein of inconstancy – they sit in 2nd-place of the Championship table and are starting to look like runaway promotion contenders alongside Bournemouth, with 3rd-place West Brom now six points behind Fulham in 2nd.

The Whites have won their last six in the league, scoring 21 and conceding just once in those six too.

Promotion definitely looks to be on the cards for Silva’s side but January could still present an ideal time to bolster the squad and ensure that they have enough in the tank to see the season through, and a midfield addition could well be vital.

The likes of Harry Wilson and Fabio Carvalho have been performing in that attacking midfielder role this season. Both however have run into injury problems and suspensions and so Silva could consider an additional no.10 to ensure he has the required depth to secure automatic promotion.

Up next for Fulham is a home game against Barnsley later this month.