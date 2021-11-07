Huddersfield Town could sanction the sale of Lewis O’Brien in January with club owner Phil Hodgkinson experiencing troubles within his business empire, as per Alan Nixon.

O’Brien, 23, was subject of transfer speculation over the summer.

Leeds United were being closely linked with a move for the midfielder but he’d remain at Huddersfield Town, and he’s since signed a new, long-term contract with the club.

But that contract was thought to have a release clause inserted into it, and now Nixon is reporting in The Sun on Sunday that O’Brien could leave in January for a fixed fee of £10million.

It comes after The PURE Group (led by Hodgkinson who holds 75% of the club’s shares through PURE Sports Consultancy) and its listed companies had been placed into administration.

The club released a statement soon after that was announced, reassuring fans that it’ll have no impact on Huddersfield Town.

But Nixon now reports that O’Brien could be sold in the New Year to compensate the losses Hodgkinson may be experiencing.

Leed-ing the way?

Leeds have been the club linked most closely with a move for O’Brien.

The likes of Newcastle United have been previously mentioned but they seem unlikely to go back in for the Huddersfield man following their takeover, and so it could leave Marcelo Bielsa’s side in pole position to land the midfielder.

Should they still be interested that is – the Whites haven’t enjoyed a strong start to the campaign, sitting in 17th-place of the table and face Leicester City later today.

The January window opens in several weeks time and it’ll be interesting to see if Huddersfield are forced to cash in on O’Brien.