Former Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder is set to take over at Middlesbrough following Neil Warnock’s departure yesterday.

Warnock, 72, was relieved of his Middlesbrough duties shortly after his side’s 1-1 draw away at West Brom in the Championship yesterday.

The veteran gaffer bows out on 1,603 games as a manager, and he revealed soon after the game that his departure was not as mutual as the club reported it to be.

His side sit in 14th-place of the Championship table after the opening 17 games of the campaign.

Now though, The Sun on Sunday are reporting that former Sheffield United manager Wilder is set to take over at the Riverside following Warnock’s departure.

Wilder, 54, has been out of work since leaving Bramall Lane earlier this year. The former Blades player guided the club from League One to the Premier League in the space of three seasons before seeing his side come undone in the top flight last time round.

Having been linked to a number of vacancies over the summer, including both the Fulham and West Brom jobs, Wilder now looks set to make his return to management with Middlesbrough.

A solid appointment?

Very much so.

Wilder not only guided Sheffield United to two promotion and enjoyed a fine first season with them in the Premier League, but he did so playing decent football.

His Blades side scored a lot of goals and entertained their fans along he way to two promotions.

They scored goals all across the pitch and Wilder was famed for how his centre-backs would fly up the pitch, creating and scoring goals.

Middlesbrough need a bit of creativity and Wilder looks to be just the man for that.