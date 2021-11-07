Crystal Palace are plotting a summer move for Fulham midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa.

Anguissa, 25, is currently on loan at Serie A high-flyers Napoli. The Cameroonian has featured 9 times in Serie A for the Naples side so far this season, who sit in 1st-place of the table after a fine start to the campaign.

The Fulham man has impressed in Italy and now The Sun on Sunday (07.11.21, pg. 59) reports that Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira is keen on signing the midfielder next summer, as a potential replacement for Conor Gallagher who’s set to return to Chelsea.

Alan Nixon writes that Fulham want something in the region of £20million for the midfielder but he also goes on to write how that fee ‘may come down’ given that Anguissa will only have a year left on his Fulham deal come next summer.

Reports coming out of Italy (via TEAMtalk) have suggested that Napoli have been largely impressed with the Fulham man so far, and that they want to sign him on a permanent basis.

Palace could now hijack that move, but a return to Fulham can’t be ruled out.

Marco Silva’s side are cruising in 2nd-place of the Championship table, looking like guarantees for automatic promotion alongside early contenders Bournemouth.

Should they return to the Premier League, a spot in Silva’s more attacking and complete Fulham side might sound more preferable to Anguissa than what Scott Parker’s Fulham was.

The Whites won 1-0 away at Peterborough United yesterday afternoon to secure a sixth-straight win in the Championship.