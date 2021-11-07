Bournemouth won 4-0 at home to Swansea City in the Championship yesterday afternoon.

Championship leaders Bournemouth welcomed Swansea City to the Vitality Stadium yesterday, as the home side looked to bounce back from Wednesday evening where Preston North End ended their unbeaten run.

Striker Dominic Solanke opened the scoring in the 25th minute, and the 24-year-old scored again in the 48th minute after he got on the end of a Leif Davis cross, taking his season tally to 13.

Youngster Jaidon Anthony also got a brace as his goals came in the 64th minute and in second-half stoppage time. The 21-year-old has burst onto the scene this season and has been in spectacular form.

Scott Parker’s side remain top of the league, two points clear of Fulham.

Despite the braces from Solanke and Anthony, it was full-back Jack Stacey who took most of the plaudits – the 25-year-old made his ninth Championship outing of the season yesterday, and was many fans’ Man of the Match.

Here’s what the Bournemouth fans had to say on Twitter about Stacey’s performance:

Thought both full backs were great today. Stacey suberb all game and Davis really grew into the game and excellent cross for Solanke's second. #afcb — 🍒🐬Bob (@ptfcafcb) November 6, 2021

Do not underestimate the tactical change of bringing Lerma into Centre Back when out of possession. Absolutely changed the game. Everyone today was magnificent but special mention to Davis, Stacey, Christie, Anthony (MOTM) and Solanke. #afcb — Cheery Cherry (@JonnyBullet) November 6, 2021

#afcb Great reaction from what we served up Wednesday today once we got the goal we looked brilliant could have scored with every attack passing was brilliant Jack Stacey MOTM huge performances all over the field — AFCB match worn shirts (@AfcbWorn) November 6, 2021

4-0 almost flattered Swansea second half. Could easily have been many many more. Davis and Stacey sublime. Billing does so much unnoticed work, Dom clinical. Absolutely ruined them second half with our press. We made a good footballing side fall apart. #afcb #swans — Nick Case (@NickDCase) November 6, 2021

This is Jack Stacey’s world, we are just living in it 😍❤️🍒 #afcb — Charlie Starks (@StarksCharlie) November 6, 2021

#afcb best way to respond to a defeat. Great goals, loads of little niggles all over. Loved it. Dom, the hat trick will come!! My mom Jack Stacey today and thought Leif was brilliant. Enjoy the break — Chris Rumbelow (@chrisrumbelow1) November 6, 2021