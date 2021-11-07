Bournemouth won 4-0 at home to Swansea City in the Championship yesterday afternoon.

Championship leaders Bournemouth welcomed Swansea City to the Vitality Stadium yesterday, as the home side looked to bounce back from Wednesday evening where Preston North End ended their unbeaten run.

Striker Dominic Solanke opened the scoring in the 25th minute, and the 24-year-old scored again in the 48th minute after he got on the end of a Leif Davis cross, taking his season tally to 13.

Youngster Jaidon Anthony also got a brace as his goals came in the 64th minute and in second-half stoppage time. The 21-year-old has burst onto the scene this season and has been in spectacular form.

Scott Parker’s side remain top of the league, two points clear of Fulham.

Despite the braces from Solanke and Anthony, it was full-back Jack Stacey who took most of the plaudits – the 25-year-old made his ninth Championship outing of the season yesterday, and was many fans’ Man of the Match.

Here’s what the Bournemouth fans had to say on Twitter about Stacey’s performance: